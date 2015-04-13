Premature Ejaculation and Straight Men in Gay Porn: an Interview with ‘Britain’s Best Bottom’

Darius Ferdynand (Photo by Mark Henderson)

Last month I went to London’s Prowler Gay Porn Awards and got chatting to international adult movie star Darius Ferdynand, who would go on to pick up the much-coveted “Best British Bottom” trophy.

Originally from Budapest, but having lived in London for many years and beginning his career in the capital, Darius debuted in the industry with production company Blake Mason in 2011, aged 23. Since then he’s worked for nearly every major porn studio in Europe and the US, appearing in such films as 69 Shades of Gay, Stretch My Hole and Darius Has a Big Fat Dick.

Videos by VICE

Keen to find out how it feels to be an award-winning bottom I got in touch with Darius again for a chat.

VICE: Hi Darius. Congratulations on your Best British Bottom award. How did it feel to win?

Darius Ferdynand: It feels fantastic to win an award. I haven’t received anything like that since when I was a teenager. I don’t watch my own porn, so it’s a good feedback and I’m glad to see that people like what I do.

The atmosphere at the awards was very friendly, but is there much rivalry between guys over jobs behind the scenes?

Well, it’s not like we push each other down the stairs to get a role, because normally porn directors already know who they want to work with. There are no castings, but there’s certainly a rivalry for attention and the spotlight, I think.

You got into the industry through modelling. What was your reaction when you were first approached to work in porn?

It’s just a part of the entertainment industry, like theatre, movies, music or dance. You have to perform. It’s good to have fun at work, but this is my job. I consider it a real profession. I just wanted to do my best from the first time I was approached to work in porn.

Who was your first scene with?

My first scene partner was Jack from Blake Mason. Handsome British lad. I was way too excited and came too early. I had to produce another cumshot within five minutes.

Occupational hazard, I guess. You’ve worked professionally as a bottom and a top, right? Any preference?

I like to be versatile and diverse. I’m mostly bottom, but it really depends on my mood, the partner and the circumstances.

You mentioned that you see porn as just a part of the entertainment industry, and I agree – it should be appreciated as an art form on the same level as music or theatre, etc. Do you think porn can have genuine artistic merit?

I agree with you 100 percent. Some people may think it’s just simply fucking, but at the end of the day there’s a whole production team there working to create something that’s entertaining, satisfying, impressive and meaningful to the audience. Although, maybe less artistic and with a slightly more superficial message than a drama.

Some of the fans at the awards were pretty obsessive. What’s the most intense thing a fan has done?

There’s a guy from Chicago who has my face tattooed on his chest. Kind of a cute idea. Another dude has driven up to Las Vegas all the way from South Carolina just to see me. I don’t mind these things and I like to keep a connection with the fans, but I don’t like stalkers.

I was surprised at the number of straight female fans at the awards. Are women a significant part of your fan base?

Yeah, there’s quite a few woman fans out there. I think it’s amazing. My work is for everyone, no matter what age – as long as they’re over 18 – or gender. I’m glad they all enjoy what we do.

Conversely, some gay porn actors are straight. How does that work?

I’m not entirely sure. I personally prefer to have a gay or at least bisexual partner on set so there’s more chance for real chemistry, connection and less pretending. Also, I like to be wanted – I don’t wanna be with someone who doesn’t desire me. Though I had a few straight partners who were absolutely fantastic, experienced with male bodies and were doing everything right just as a gay man would. I would even say they quite enjoyed it. At the end of the day it’s a job – we all know exactly what we signed up for. Doesn’t matter if you’re gay, bi or straight – if you like it, do it. If not, then you shouldn’t force something that you don’t find enjoyable – it’s not right for anyone and you’ll get bad results.

How does sex on film for movies feel different to sex in your personal life?

On film it’s all about what looks good – what would be interesting and exciting for the viewer to see. In my personal life it’s more like what feels good.

People often talk about exploitation in the porn industry, and its seedy side. Have you experienced any of that and how do you keep yourself safe?

Yes, it’s unbelievable how much less money porn stars get nowadays compared to a decade ago. I’ve had some bad experiences. Once I shot a full scene for a company who paid only half price cause they said it was a “casting”, although it was all over the internet.

What are your plans for the future? Stay in the industry or move on to other projects?

I’m definitely staying in the industry for a while. I wanna make the best of it. Then I might try as a director and make my own company. Or do something totally different. Not sure at the moment, but I see a bright future.

Thanks, Darius.

@johnlucas_esq

More on VICE:

Stuck in a Hotel Room with the Grandaddy of Gay Porn

Colby Keller Is the Marina Abramovic of Gay Porn

