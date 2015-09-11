PREMIERE: Stream New Jersey Rapper Da$H’s Thrillingly Druggy New Album ’17 More Minutes’

Hackensack, New Jersey rapper (and Noisey Rap Monument alum) Da$H’s profile is steadily rising, as a string of increasingly accomplished mixtapes and EPs alone and with his buddy RetcH, as well as appearances on A$AP Mob’s Lord$ Never Worry mixtape won him the attention of some famous faces. After memorable verses on “New Faces v2,” off Mac Miller’s 2014 mixape Faces, “Sleep” of Miller and Vince Staples’ Stolen Youth, and “Grown Ups” from Sweatshirt’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside, Da$H is back today with a new full length called 17 More Minutes that’s dedicated to A$AP Mob’s dearly departed spiritual advisor A$AP Yams.

THIS SHIT IS FOR YAMS. I LOVE YOU KID SEE YOU AT THE FUNKTION. — LONG LIVE YAMBO (@HeirDash) September 11, 2015

17 More Minutes is a play on the old medical warning about how much time each cigarette takes off a smoker’s life. The album features spaced out, ethereal production from Earl Sweatshirt (under his production pseudonym Randomblackdude), Thelonoius Martin, P on the Boards, L.S XXXX, H.N.I.C., and more, along with guest appearances from Aston Matthews, Sha Hef, and Marz Lovejoy. The music advances the mood of last month’s devilishly psychedelic Screwface EP over twelve uncompromisingly dark cuts. Jersey ain’t no joke. Stream 17 More Minutes below.

Videos by VICE

Craig is not a grown up. Follow him on Twitter.