Watch Dave Chappelle Perform Radiohead’s “Creep” at Erykah Badu’s Birthday Party

The best birthday gifts are the ones money can’t buy, like Dave Chappelle singing you a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.”

That’s exactly what went down at Erykah Badu’s 45th birthday party at Dallas’ Bomb Factory back in February, and now video of the moment in all its glory has surfaced online at last (thanks Reddit!).

Videos by VICE

Sounds like it’s Chappelle’s karaoke go-to, as he also reportedly sang the tune at a strip club in Portland earlier this year, but good luck finding video of that. Watch Chappelle and Badu do their thing below:

