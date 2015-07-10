Dave Grohl Played a Guitar Solo on His Broken Freaking Leg

You might’ve heard the other week that Dave Grohl broke his leg when he was pulling off some sweet guitar tricks at a show. We were all really worried about our favorite guitar man, and he even had to cancel his headlining slot at Glastonbury for recovery. But much like the famous wrestler and American Hero Kurt Angle wrestling for the gold medal with a broken leg, Dave has not stopped for too long. Dave built himself a throne fit for a king and has been playing all the recent shows sitting in it. It’s not hard to want to attach a metaphor to it of being representative of now becoming the old-guard of rock music. As a sort of proclamation to all the serfs in the crowd, Big Dave ripped a pretty gnarly guitar solo in the video above. You can see him getting super into it, shaking his leg and getting hyped about playing the guitar with his broken-ass foot. If you’re going to have a fucked up leg, might as well make the most of it.

Watch the video above, and if you’re a big Nirvana fan you should check out this shovel that can play a Nirvana song.