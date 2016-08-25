Please Enjoy Dave Grohl Joining Prophets of Rage on Stage to Cover MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams”

Are you a fan of political engagement and righteous jams? Well, good news for you. Prophets of Rage – the supergroup featuring members of Rage Against the Machine, Public Enemy, and Cypress Hill – recently kicked off their tour of the US and Canada, which is obviously called the “Make America Rage Again Tour”, and last night they hit Toronto for a special show streamed live online.

Now, what could make this set-up better, you think to yourself. What would possibly improve a show featuring three out of four members of Rage Against the Machine plus Chuck D and B-Real? Oh I don’t know, maybe Dave Grohl showing up during the encore for a cover of MC5’s “Kick Out the Jams”? Yeah, that’ll do.

Watch below and read our coverage of Prophets of Rage’s debut show here.