David Attenborough Explains What The Hell Is Going On In Adele’s “Hello” Video

Because the BBC loves synergy even more than we do (Hi Munchies! How you guys doing?), poor David Attenborough was subjected to a Greg James interview on Radio 1 yesterday. But in among the inane, “You are. A. Legend.” type chat, Greg also got Dave to provide his narrative tenor to the new Adele video. As Attenborough describes it:

“Backing against strong winds and the weight of expectation, she’s convinced that now is the time to strike, she, like all pop stars, needs to hunt to survive. But there’s a problem, the signal is poor and she hasn’t upgraded her handset since 1999. Hashtag flip phone.”

Watch the full thing below. And listen to the reset of the interview here, where you can hear David say of young people getting interested in nature: “Of course as you get older there are more things, there are tablets, there are girls, but the dragonflies hold their own.”