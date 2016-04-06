Watch an Official Animated Video For David Bowie’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away”

David Bowie may have sadly passed, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop seeing new material from the iconic artist. As is the case with any artistic death as monumental as his, it’s likely that his back catalogue will be repackaged time and time again. Or at least until the world ends and we’re all sent off into space.

Today there has been a new video released for the Bowie track “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from his final album ★, which takes the form of a lyric video, animated by longtime collaborator and album designer, Jonathan Barnbrook. You can watch it below.