Listen to David Bowie Impersonate Iggy Pop, Lou Reed and More in a Newly Unearthed Recording

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

In the wake of learning David Bowie died, some parts about him may have been too quickly forgotten in an attempt to give tribute to his artistry. Namely, that he could be really fucking funny. As an example of this, The Talkhouse unearthed a tape reel where Bowie did a series of impersonations of other artists, including Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits and more. The tape comes from a break session when Bowie was recording for Julian Temple’s musical Absolute Beginners. Until now, producer Mark Saunders held onto it until Bowie’s death, whereupon he shared it with Zach Staggers’ father, and then in turn the internet.

Videos by VICE

Listen to Bowie in all his glory below, and read the in depth history over at The Talkhouse.