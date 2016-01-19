David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ Debuts at Number 1 on Billboard 200



Photo by Paul Raffaele

Since the news of David Bowie’s passing one week ago, there have been a number of eulogies written for the legend, and an even greater amount of pieces written about Bowie’s influence on every genre from rap to metal. But now there comes tangible proof of the general public’s love for David Bowie, as his latest album “Blackstar” has become the number one album on the Billboard 200 Chart, marking the first time Bowie has ever debuted at number one in America. Even more amazing was that Bowie dethroned commercial powerhouse Adele in this achievement.

Frequent collaborator Tony Viscotti, who just completed a run of two shows in Toronto that turned into Bowie tributes, said in a Facebook post that he hopes that Bowie’s success is “an example of how true artistry and real quality can reach number one in the album charts.” Viscotti went on to say that he’s “reaching out to the top artists of today. Don’t pander to the the illusion of commercialism — even the biggest hits of today’s sales pale by comparison of the sales of past decades. Do what you f**king want to do, not what you think you have to do.”

Slava Pastuk