Dave Grohl Has Sent a Letter to Cornwall Council, Pleading For the Preservation of Safely Practiced Rock’n’Roll

In an era where everything online is built to go viral, it can be easy to get bogged down by scepticism and over-zealous eye rolling. We rescued this half-dead puppy from a river, but look at it now! Oh, spare me. We taught these deaf children to sing and now they can hear again! Oh, fuck off. We gave this little teacup pig a prosthetic leg, now look at it dance! I get it—good things do happen. It’s not all about exploding iPhones, violent deaths, and X Factor. The world can be a beautiful place, and we should all retweet the evidence.

Saying that, even my cold dead heart was momentarily warmed by Dave Grohl’s letter to Cornwall council, where he urged them to lift their current noise restrictions so that a local unsigned teenage metal band could continue practicing. The letter came after the band’s four members appealed for his support, which he then gave, much to their surprise and happiness.

“My name is Dave Grohl, and I’m writing on behalf of the local music group Black Leaves Of Envy,” he wrote, before explaining the importance of practicing. “For musicians that lack the resources to rehearse in professional facilities, a garage or basement is the only place they have to develop their talent and passion…For the sake of your local band Black Leaves of Envy, and for the generations of young musicians that they may eventually inspire, I ask you reconsider the restrictions put upon the volume of their private rehearsal space.”

According to Sky News, a Cornwall Council spokesman told local media that “certain activities are not appropriate for the area in which they occur” but said it would work with all parties to resolve any issues.

So there you have it. I mean, it’s a bit smug and self-congratulatory, and it didn’t have to go on Foo Fighters’ Twitter, but I can get over that because the band from Cornwall are probably stoked.

