Nothing Is Going to Save Us: Listen to the Theme Song for Dead 7 Featuring Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC



Image by Phor Clique

When the news broke that members of Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC would be appearing in a zombie movie, we peed our pants a little. Then, when it was announced that members of 98 Degrees and O-Town would be joining them, we started buying diapers. Good thing, too, as we really needed them today when the theme song for said movie dropped.

“In The End,” the official promotional song for DEAD 7 shows off the vocal capabilities of our favorite 90s boy groups. A.J. McLean, Nick Carter, and Howie D of Backstreet Boys, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, and Jeff Timmons from 98 degrees come together with those classic 90s harmonies set to a few classic hit-making elements such as whistling and a strong, dramatic beat. It premiered earlier on BuzzFeed, but now you can listen to it on Noisey, which is just as good.

The first CD Annalise ever owned was Black and Blue. Follow her on Twitter.