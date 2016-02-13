Watch Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Join Deafheaven on Stage for “Dream House”

Photo via Az_photography90 on Instagram.

A year ago, would you ever expect Randy Blythe from Lamb of God to hop on stage to help scream the words with Deafheaven for “Dream House?” Probably not. But this winter season, Lamb of God brought out Deafheaven along with Anthrax and Power Trip to tour. At the last night of tour in Hollywood, Randy hopped up on stage during Deafheaven’s set to do some guest vocals to Sunbather‘s smash track “Dream House.” It’s an awesome sight to see, representing breaking down the boundaries between different parts of metal.