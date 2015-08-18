Listen to a New Song from Deafheaven, “Brought to the Water”

Deafheaven’s upcoming record New Bermuda is on its way to us this October via Anti Records. Today, they released their first new song from the track “Brought To The Water.” Off the bat, the tone and styles found are vastly different than the almost uplifting and affirming beauty found in Sunbather and its opener “Dream House.” Instead, you’re hit with a very chuggy and sonically angry guitar riff, becoming the polar opposite of what was found before. The rest of the record will be a thing to behold.