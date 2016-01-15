Wanna Buy a Toy Car Stuffed with Weed? No Worries, Dean Blunt Will Sort You Out

Dean Blunt, the man, the myth, the elusive enigmatic legend is on eBay. Dean Blunt, otherwordly artist, noted troll and prankster, goes under the moniker ‘madeintheuk2k’. Dean Blunt, who sent another gentleman of colour to collect a prize at the NME Awards without any onlookers noticing and tricked all in attendance into a bit of casual racism in the process, has a 100% feedback rate and is a “prompt payer”.

How have we been gifted with this sudden onslaught of information concerning the online trading habits of music’s most mysterious figure? Because Dean Blunt has started hawking toy Mini Coopers at £250 on the platform, the hefty price tag probably attached thanks to either the limited edition nature of the replica cars, or perhaps because of the illegal nature of the 1g of “UK Cheese” he’s kindly crammed into the boot. Why is Dean Blunt selling toy automobiles accompanied by £10 of marijuana at such a significant markup?

Videos by VICE

Links on the page suggest it’s a promo stunt for his forthcoming exhibition at Cubitt Gallery in North London but, to be honest, he might just be like the rest of us and trying to come up with this month’s rent. It should be noted that Dean’s got a track record for strange but enticing activities surrounding releases or shows, like when he released a book titled Cîroc Boyz: Vol 1, which was just a load of receipts from the most expensive bars and clubs in the US rap scene.

And yet, the most intriguing part of this entire operation is that tantalising “Feedback as a buyer” section, where Dean proudly boasts a glowing track record. “SUPER BUYER” one user proclaims, inserting two little stars into their review to illustrate the depths of his admiration for Dean’s excellent conduct. “Terrific eBay Buyer, Oooh Yeah!” proclaims another, meaning Blunt can now join Mac Demarco in the hallowed ranks of musicians who trade nicely on eBay.

So, just what has Blunt been procuring on eBay? A quick glance at wares proffered by his past trading partners suggest Dean Blunt has a keen interest in, listed in no particular order: toy Chevrolets, vintage Russian badges, antique French housewares, comic books and premium tool boxes. Shine on Dean Blunt, you crazy diamond, shine on.

Also offered for purchase on his eBay are ‘hot16 calendars’, although first glance suggests they may very well just be the kind of almanac you could pick up at The Works for 50p, making Dean’s £50 price tag seem slightly ambitious. There’s a little video to go with them too. Jazzy.