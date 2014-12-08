Death Team Release a Track Called “Fucking Bitches in the Hood”, It Sounds Like All The Best Uffie Songs

Death Team started off as a ramschackle punk band. The twosome – who are based in Sweden – met after stealing seven litres worth of alcohol from an afterparty, then wrote a song called “I’m So Drunk I Wanna Fight”. Presumably they didn’t hurt each other too much because they’ve continued working together for the past year; shifting their sound from harder, darker music, toward the electro pop and face-down-in-a-gutter-but-dressed-fabulously realm.

Their most recent single, the pleasantly titled “Fucking Bitches in the Hood”, is a sugary sweet popsicle that tastes like the sticky underside of a Parisian nightclub. It recalls the best moments of Uffie; touches of Ed Banger; bits of that one listenable Ladyhawke song. Essentially, it’s a euro-pop banger. Listen above.