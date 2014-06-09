Death Grips and Bjork Just Dropped A New Album Called ‘niggas on the moon’

Death Grips put out a new record yesterday (well sort of, they made a Soundcloud playlist, that’s generally as close as they get to releasing an album) and like most Death Grips records it’s a heavy-artillery assault on your eardrums.

The three most interesting things about the record:

– It’s called niggas on the moon.

– It features Bjork on every single track.

– It has a song called “Have a Sad Cum” which jizzes the word “fapfapfap” throughout.

Everything else is standard Death Grips. MC Ride is still raw. Zach Hill still makes beats that will not help anyone with tinnitus. They’re still making music that sounds like an ADHD fuelled tantrum; the sort of thing that teenagers and grown-ass man-children wear on their sleeve to show the world they’re abtruse, individual, and give no fucks.

There some outstanding moments on there. “Billy Not Really” sees the track and the vocal compete in a fete of a digital distortion. “Black Quarterback” sounds like high-school being ripped a new one by meth-addled A/V club.

You can download the whole thing here.