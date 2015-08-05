Defeater Leaves No Question about Their Live Show “Unanswered” with Their New Video

Defeater is back with Abandoned, the band’s new album due via new label home Epitaph on August 28. The Massachusetts band’s latest video showcases their melodic hardcore and all of the places around the world that it has enabled them to go, following the band from van to stage and leaving all of the exhaustion, sweat, blood, and singalongs in full view. Considering frontman Derek Archaumbalt’s hip injury and resulting two year hiatus from the stage, it’s more than triumphant. Check out “Unanswered” below and order the new LP .