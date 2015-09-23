Lens Flare, Cash and Giraffe-Patterned Overalls Run Amok in Dej Loaf’s New Video “Like A Hoe”

In the middle of a busy schedule which now includes her recording singles with famous actresses, Detroit rapper Dej Loaf has managed to bless us with the video for “Like A Hoe.” Always a subtle fashion icon, Dej rocks giraffe-patterned overalls while reminding everyone that she runs the fashion-rap game. She does this while stunting with the team and flexing with stunna shades on because the lens flare is too bright. Hopefully this loosie finds its way onto whatever she has planned next.

