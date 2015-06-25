VICE
Desaparecidos Played on TV for the First Time Ever Last Night

Remember back when in 2002 when you first picked up your copy of Desaparecidos’ album Read Music/Speak Spanish? You had a lot of good memories with that album, playing it for all your friends and telling them that the guy from Bright Eyes had a hardcore band. They all loved it, but you could only reach a few people at a time. You prayed for Desaparecidos to go on a TV show so more people would get it. Well, thirteen years later your wish came true, and last night Desaparecidos played Seth Myers. It was a good ass preformance; Oberst looked disheveled and his throaty yells did a great job in bringing the music to a live audience. Beyond that, the band shreds it up, the dissonant guitar chords sounding super crisp and perfect on the set.

