No One Has Ever Been More Enthusiastic Than Desiigner Performing “Panda” on ‘Colbert’



Screengrab via YouTube

Desiigner, the 18-year-old rapper responsible for the wildly chaotic hit single “Panda,” the song Kanye interpolated on The Life of Pablo, the recent platinum hit and number one single in America, is a guy with energy. That much is clear. This is a guy who has already famously vomited mid-dab and kept performing. This is a guy who moves like a more lit version of Kramer from Seinfeld. Need proof? Here’s him performing “Panda” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Videos by VICE

Here are some things Desiigner does during this performance: Makes every excited face you can imagine, dabs repeatedly, throws his microphone several feet in the air and catches it. Let’s focus in on that last one: This is clearly a rehearsed move. This dude. Is so turnt. He practiced throwing his mic in the air. Desiigner knows that the energy makes the performance, and there are few performances anywhere that have this much energy. Do the viewers of America know what to do with it? Who knows! Who cares! “Panda” is a banger, and Desiigner just showed why.

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.