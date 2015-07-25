Pandemonium Reigned at the Afterparty for the Premiere of Midwest Hardcore Documentary ‘Destroy Cleveland’

Destroy Cleveland is a new documentary detailing the birth of Cleveland’s underrated hardcore scene. Director Matthew Greenfield of Rust Belt Hammer collected archival footage and tracked down heavyweights like Dwid from Integrity to bring attention to the history and future of the punk scene around the rock ‘n’ roll capital of the world. Destroy Cleveland premiered at the Ohio City Masonic Arts Center last night, and the afterparty at Lakewood’s Foundry Concert Club was pure bedlam. Fireworks were lit, bros were kissed, PBRs were crushed, and foreheads were split as Cleveland hardcore legends Gordon Solie Motherfuckers reunited on a bill that also included locals Bad Noids, Cruelster and Splat. Check out photos of the madness.

All photos by Kevin McCann



Cruelster



Gordon Solie Motherfuckers