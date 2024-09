Today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, he premiered a new track by Destructo, featuring the combined vocals of Ty Dolla $ign and ILoveMakonnen. Both artists are the perfect fit for the morphing track; at times it’s hard pumping club EDM, and at the turn of a switch it goes into super smooth R&B, bringing out their super addictive vocals. Your next hang out is guarenteed to be lit as fuck after you play this track.