Dev Hynes and Nelly Furtado Released a Cassette Together

ICYMI: cassettes are back. So much so that they even have their own annual event called “Cassette Store Day” even though cassette stores don’t really exist and the closest you’ll find is the box of battered Cliff Richard tapes that every Oxfam has as a prerequisite. People also release new cassettes, which is considerably more exciting. And it turns out Dev Hynes – currently of Blood Orange and being great on Instagram, formerly of Lightspeed Champion and Test Icicles – has teamed up with Nelly Furtado, of all people, for a limited tape-only release called Hadron Collider.

Writing on Instagram, Hynes said the tape would only be available at the Blood Orange and Friends shows he performed at Harlem’s Appolo Theatre in aid of the Opus 118 Harlem School of Music – a programme that offers kids and their families access to music education both in-school and after-school. At least, “for now”.

Nelly Furtado joined Hynes on stage to play “Hadron” live as well as an acoustic version of her single “Say it Right”. Plus Solange showed up to sing with Hynes on a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)”, suggesting that they’ve buried the hatchet after falling out over songwriting credits a few years ago.

Watch Hynes and Furtado performing “Say It Right” below.