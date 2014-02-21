Dev Hynes Homegrown Adoration Comes Full Circle as he Plays London’s 100 Club

“Did any of you guys catch us at the Village Underground last night?” asks Devonte Hynes, in town for the second of two rare performances with Blood Orange. A few people cheer. “Ok, cool. Well we’re here now” he replies, and the crowd erupts in celebration.

Despite relocating to New York several years ago, Dev is a home-grown talent that almost everyone wants to succeed. After The Guardian published an insensitive piece in response to a Kickstarter set up to offer support for Dev because his apartment burnt down, people rooted for him, vehemently avenging the ignorant sword of a Vagenda journalist.

It was proof that the internet has both a heart and a brain beyond Videos That Will Make You Feel Warm Inside. But I’d wager that it’s also because, more than most, Dev feels like a personable musician, not quite your friend, but not quite a stranger either. In earlier years, he would speak to fans on MSN and MySpace and the Lightspeed Champion blog offered a portal into his wonderfully esoteric mind.

The 100 Club is a fitting venue for this reunion, the walls daubed in a deep maroon you could generously call blood orange. Dev bounds around on stage, dressed in a black vest, busting out flamboyant dance moves that make my bones jealous. They load “Chamakay” into the set early, singing “baby girl, you’re wrong” and I can’t help but think, why have you been gone for so long?

He’s brought Samantha Urbani, his girl, and lead singer of Friends, along. They prance around each other, at one point dulcetly standing next to each other, and I’m pretty sure that it’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.

They continue through the set-list, offering up music that makes me want to make out with everyone in the vicinity. Toward the end of the show, Skepta arrives on stage. He’s here to burn through his verse on “High Street”, the first guest spot from a grime artist in years that catches feels.

A couple opposite me mack off with each other. They’re cocooned in romance and Dev is their Barry White. Then, all of a sudden, the whole crowd migrates on the stage, including Noisey’s own Errol Anderson, who’s also here with a lucky lady. Seriously count 9 months forward in your calendar because that’s when there’s going to be a raft of babies born in London all called Cupid.

(Also, when did Dev get averagely hench?)

We end with Dev surrounded by his fans. Then we all went and got really fucking drunk which is why I remember literally nothing else.

