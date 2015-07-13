Did Birdman Throw a Drink at Lil Wayne on Stage Last Night?

Miami’s Club LIV hosted a birthday celebration for Dipset rapper Jim Jones last night in conjunction with the venue’s Sunday night party series, and Lil Wayne, a local and no stranger to LIV, popped up to perform as part of his ongoing Sorry 4 the Wait 2 “Release Partiez” nightclub tour. Reports are swirling that Wayne’s freestyle over the OT Genasis smash “Coco,” a scathing Cash Money diss record loaded wth lines like “Cash Money is an army, I’m a one man army / And if them niggas coming for me, I’m going out like Tony,” was interrupted when a cup of Birdman’s signature GTV vodka was thrown on stage by none other than the man himself.

An Instagram video has surfaced of the immediate aftermath of the show’s interruption, with audience members pointing up at the balcony above the stage shouting “That’s Birdman!” and a bald man intently mean mugging the stage under flashlights. If Wayne knew Birdman was in the building, it’s godly revenge performing “Coco” right in front of him. He’s been sending shots at Baby all year over unpaid earnings and his still-unreleased Tha Carter V. This time it looks like Birdman might’ve finally sent one back. Check out the video below.

Videos by VICE