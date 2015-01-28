Did This Woman Just Out-Björk Björk?

Last night, our Björk and saviour took to Facebook to champion a fan’s cover of “Lion Song” from her new record Vulcinura – a word we still don’t understand but which the online community still seems to think is a horse drug or a magic spell.

The cover, to put it bluntly, is proper mint. According to the YouTube description, the technical explanation for what’s happening is “livelooping using Ableton Live 9, Keith McMillen Softstep Midi Controller, Voicelive 3, LPD8 Drumpad and other controllers to loop in the elements”, but all I see is a single human woman absolutely fucking smashing it.

We don’t know a lot about her other than the fact that her name is Aleya and she’s really good at doing all the things Björk can do at once, but if you haven’t heard the original version of “Lion Song”, it’s string-heavy and darkly atmospheric. What our girl Aleya has done is lend a sassy buoyancy to it that lands somewhere between an uplifted Radiohead and a sadface Grimes.

In the words of real Björk, “go girl!”

