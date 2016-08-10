Die Antwoord Have Fired Shots at the Director of ‘Suicide Squad’ for Biting Their Style

World, sit down, because Die Antwoord’s Yolandi Visser is mad as fuck. In an Instagram post earlier this morning she accused David Ayer, the director of anti-hero comic book blockbuster Suicide Squad, of jocking their aesthetic. How? The group have pointed to walls full of black and white grafitti, Ninja and Jared Leto’s twin penchant for wearing massive trench coats with no shirt underneath, Harley Quinn copping Yolandi’s style of rocking three watches at once, and lots of other little details that “other people wont see but we notice.” According to the post, Ayer approached the group while making the film to express that he was “down.” He also apparently talked about Die Antwoord loads on set and even invited them to the premiere. When they challenged him on the similarities, he ignored them.

Yolandi uploaded a montage of comparisons to Instagram to the tune of Craig Mack’s “Jockin My Style,” which concludes with a fart. Kanye took a beating too. “We all tink u wack,” she wrote, “U shud start a crew called:,”im a fake fuck” ask kanye if he wants to join u,” which might have something to do with that story about the porn and banana pudding earlier this year that led to Ninja blocking Kanye’s number.

The lines between taking influence and straight up biting aren’t clear cut, so who’s to say what actually happened, but Die Antwoord have a very bold aesthetic and it must be a bummer to see it worked into the worst most heavily financed piece of garbage of 2016.

Watch and read Yolandi’s full post below.