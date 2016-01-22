Listen to the Title Track from DIIV’s Upcoming Album, ‘Is the Is Are’

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Today, DIIV dropped their brand new title track for their upcoming record Is The Is Are on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe. In the interview with Zane Lowe on the track, Zachary Cole Smith goes in depth about the inspiration for the song, citing influence from seminal krautrock like Neu! and bands of the like. You can hear a bit of it on the track, as it shifts between that style of rock song, and DIIV’s signature waviness. Listen to the track below, and check out his album release residencies.