Noisey Presents: Dillinger Four at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn This October

Can you remember the last time you saw Dillinger Four in concert, in New York City? It’s definitely been years at this point, and the itch has probably gotten to you hard at this point. Fret not however, as we’ve got the cure. This October 11, Noisey and Rocks Off! are bringing to you Dillinger Four at Saint Vitus Bar. There will be no show even close to its caliber, as they’ll be accompanied by Night Birds and one guest we can’t tell you about just yet. Best of all? It’s going to be all ages, so you can bring your little cousin and show them what punk is really about.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 15.

Sunday October 11

Dillinger Four

Night Birds

7 PM Doors / 8 PM Show

$20 advance and day of show

Pick up your tickets right here.