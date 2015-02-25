Dingball – ‘How About a Hair Trim’ Af Patrick Kyle februar 25, 2015, 2:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Follow Patrick Kyle on Twitter, look at his blog, and get his books from Koyama Press. Tagget:black mass, Canada, comics on vice, Comics!, dingball, koyama press, patrick kyle, turdswallo blackteef, Vice comics, wowie zonk Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE This Kid Dabbing Behind Corbyn Playing Violin Is a Renaissance Painting for the Digital Age 04.10.16 Af Emma Garland Rank Your Records: Rich Williams Rates All 14 Kansas Albums 04.10.16 Af Annalise Domenighini OneRepublic’s New Song “A.I.” Featuring Peter Gabriel Is As Confusingly Mediocre As the Movie ‘A.I.’ 04.10.16 Af Phil Witmer Ten Years Later, The Killers’ ‘Sam’s Town’ Has Aged Better Than America Itself 04.10.16 Af Eve Barlow