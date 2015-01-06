The New Dipset Song “Better Have My Money” Is Proof that Cam’ron the Funniest Person Alive

A few minutes ago, Funkmaster Flex debuted a new Dipset track entitled “Better Have My Money” on his Hot 97 radio show. I was not listening because I do not live in New York, but I hear that on Funk Flex’s show the Dips claimed they have a new mixtape on the way, the prospect of which which is very exciting. I’ve listened to this track once so I’m not exactly the world’s biggest expert on it, but I know enough to say that Cam’ron’s verse IS THE FUNNIEST SHIT EVER OMG. In the span of a heroic 16, Killa claims to have fucked Mariah Carey, talks about picking up girls off Instagram DM, calls his dick a papaya, and brags that he made “a quarter mill off Ebola” from those Cam’ron Ebola masks.

Listen to the track below, which completes the circle by featuring verses from Juelz Santana and Jim Jones. Freekey perennially be home ’07, evidently.