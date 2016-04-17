Disclosure’s Coachella Set Was Pure Spectacle Featuring Lorde and Sam Smith

Photo by Timothy Norris

This year Coachella has proven itself to be an arms race of who brings out the coolest guest artists to their set. A$AP Rocky set the tone off right on Friday with a sweet guest performance by Kanye West, and the race continued Saturday with Disclosure bringing out a nice array of guest performances. All throughout their patent mix of silky deep house and killer beats, the duo brought out none other than Kwabs, Brendan Reilly, and the heavy hitters of the set, AlunaGeorge, Lorde, and Sam Smith. The pair would easily get away with bringing out just one of those musicians during their set, but instead they treated the crowd to an enormous surprise and made everything that much better for those in attendance.

