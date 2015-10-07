Disconnect and Find your Zen With “Snowboy”, the New Video from Emmecosta

We’ve all felt that moment of post-clubbing clarity alone in those grey, early hours of the morning. Depriving yourself of sleep somehow gives you a weird sense of understanding—and then you go to sleep, wake up and all your realizations are replaced by carpet-tongue, shit-breath and a murderous hangover.

This is the ambience of “Snowboy”—the newest groove off Emmecosta’s upcoming debut EP, UNTIED. Emmecosta are a Gothenburg-based Italian trio of Claudio Pallone, Alfonso Fusco and Aldo Axha. They’ve fittingly dubbed themselves as post-club, exemplified by this track: the synths and vocals are transient and drifty, culminating in floaty trumpets and a satisfying, organic richness.

The video for the track fits into that mellow vibe, too: it features a man calmly wandering nighttime streets, keeping his cool even when he’s in a dark body of water caressed by shadowy, mysterious women. All of that makes “Snowboy” a bit of a mental breather—and one that sounds pretty worth sinking into, too.

Emmecosta are set to tour the UK upon releasing their debut EP, and kick off with a show at London’s Hoxton B&K on Friday,October 9th.