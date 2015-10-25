Whoa! This Dixie Chicks Cover of Lana del Rey’s “Video Games” Is Fire

The annual benefit for Neil Young’s Bridge School went down this weekend in Northern California. Young stages a blowout all-acoustic concert each fall in support of his nonprofit dedicated to alternative education for speech and physically impaired youth. You’re liable to get some weird magic out of a Bridge School gig; Thom Yorke showed up one year with a memorable cover of Young’s “After the Gold Rush.” This year’s show mixed rock geniuses St. Vincent and Spoon with rootsier acts like Ryan Adams and Ben Harper. The crack cover of the weekend belonged to the Dixie Chicks, who brought a country air to Lana del Rey’s lovelorn dirge “Video Games.” Lana’s song is surprisingly well suited for it; separated from Lana’s doomed starlet veneer, it turns out “Video Games” is plenty folksy. It’s as if this dash of fiddle and guitar just teased out something that was there all along. Stream the Dixie Chicks’ “Video Games” cover below.