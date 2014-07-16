Dizzee Rascal Has Dropped a ‘Boy in Da Corner’ Era Verse for “Still Sittin’ Here”

Fekky was going to release “Still Sittin’ Here” by himself but Dizzee heard the beat, wanted in, dropped a few bars, and decided to put the track out on his Dirtee Stank label. The result is the best thing we’ve heard from Dizzee ever since he uprooted himself and moved to a warmer climate.

The track, which is produced by Splurgeboys, samples Boy In Da Corner’s “Sittin’ Here”. As a homage to the original, Dizzee pressed up a limited run of 10 hand written dub plates from legendary cutting room, Music House, which were given out to a select few a couple of weeks ago.

Videos by VICE

“Still Sittin’ Here” is out August 25 on Dirtee Stank.