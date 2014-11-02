Dizzee Rascal’s Next Video “Pagans”, Coming Soon To Noisey

Did you miss out on the “Couple Of Stacks” video, Dizzee Rascal’s gruesome return, that premiered on Noisey for the Halloween weekend only? You absolute mug. It’s not like you could have failed to notice it – everyone from Skepta to Frankie Boyle to Robbie Williams was giving it props.

Don’t cry about it though, because pretty soon we’re going to have the next Dizzee vid. The track’s also produced by Footsie, and it’s also hard as fuck. Here’s a teaser of what’s to come in “Pagans”, the epic new video coming soon on Noisey.