Hear Over One Hundred of 2015’s Best Rap Tracks in this Four Hour DJ Cable Megamix

At the end of every year, BBC 1Xtra’s DJ Cable puts together an outrageously comprehensive megamix that spans the entire twelve months of rap music that have come to pass. The tracklisting always veers into the hundreds, the mixing is tight, and the sheer breadth is phenomenal. In short: it’s lit.

This year, DJ Cable has kindly given the mix of 2015’s finest rap tracks to Noisey to exclusively premiere. We’re talking everything from Drake and Future to Kendrick, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Rich Homie Quan, Young Thug, and Fetty Wap. And, as an Essex-born turntablist, Cable isn’t shy of bringing UK flavours in either, dropping the afrobeat sounds of J Hus and MoStack, plus some fire from Yungen, Krept & Konan, Section Boyz and Fekky. You will not find another mix that pinpoints so exactly just where Transatlantic rap is right now. I mean, it even comes with a weird Doc Brown style Back to the Future intro. C’mon!

Videos by VICE

Listen below: