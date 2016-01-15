Watch DJ Khaled and Future Inspire a Crowd at Jimmy Kimmel Live

You’ve probably realized by now that DJ Khaled is a pretty incredible human. He can get lost at sea and not lose his cool, and even motivate millions of people to use a single emoji. More than that, he’s responsible for a lot of dope songs of our generation, and went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to celebrate. As if his presence wasn’t enough, he brought out Future with him to really make an impact, as they both played crowd favorites from “All I Do Is Win,” to “I Don’t Play About My Paper” and “Jumpman.”