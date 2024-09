Our friend DJ Mustard has had an incredible summer—producing for pretty much every major song over the last 12 months, including most of YG’s banger of an album, My Krazy Life (which includes “Bicken Back Bein’ Bool”)—and so now that winter is coming and you’re spending your weekends dreading it, we’re here to extend your summer even further with the premiere of the video for “Ghetto Tales,” a track from DJ Mustard’s new album, 10 Summers.