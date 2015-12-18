This Christmas, We Need to Embrace the Spirit of DMX Singing “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer”

As our bodies enter shut-down mode, heaving with the weight of another year, it can only mean one thing. That’s right, read-a-reanos, you’re either approaching imminent death or the annual holiday event known as Christmas is here! Or both! So what does this mean? If you’re lucky enough to get time off work, it’s a chance to vegetate on the couch, to eat a family-sized pack of twiglets, to pass on goodwill (aka discounted gift sets) to distant family members you haven’t seen for the last twelve months.

Above all, though, Christmas is the season of letting go. It’s a chance to succumb to happiness; to let your guard down; to drink five jam-jars worth of eggnog and spew up all over your aunt’s kitchen floor. And what exemplifies the holiday the most? Why, it’s this video of DMX, singing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer like an excitable child! No one knows where this footage came from. All we know is that it’s one of the best examples of Christmas themed #content we’ve ever seen, which is why we’re reposting it for posterity, because, yes, this actually happened. Have a watch below: