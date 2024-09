The Ebola virus has ravaged Guinea in the past two months. According to Guinea’s Ministry of Health, there have been at least 134 suspected cases and 84 deaths, with additional cases reported in neighbouring Sierra Leone and Liberia. In response to the outbreak, about 60 international Doctors Without Borders staff members have been working alongside additional Guinean medical workers in Conakry, Gueckedou, and Macenta, trying to end the crisis.