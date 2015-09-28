Watch Doe Be Punk in a Park and Cuddle Cats in Their New Video for “This Isn’t Home”

Doe just keep getting harder, gnarlier, and more discordant as they grow. Last month, we included “No Wonder” – a righteous banger that gives the stink eye to any asshat who tries to stifle the inner goddess that is you – in our round up of All The Good Shit Released in the UK in August. That song was on the A-side of an eight track four-way split with Playlounge, Johnny Foreigner and Doctrines out via Dog Knights and Alcopop! this week, and now we’re premiering the video for Doe’s B-side “This Isn’t Home”.

The track sounds like a cross between something that would’ve been on loop on the P-Rock channel and something Daria would have perpetually kept in her CD changer. If for some crazy reason that isn’t enough incentive to stop what you’re doing and click play immediately, then the video features cats, a mug with a pig playing guitar on it (Cameron probably owns one too LOL #piggate #neverforget), and lots of shredding in a park.

Watch all of that unfold below. You can also listen to the split in full here now and order it on vinyl in one of two lush colours.

Catch Doe on tour with Dogs On Acid next month:

14/10 – Birthdays, London

15/10 – The Westcoast Bar, Margate

16/10 – The Junction, Plymouth

17/10 – The Cavern, Exeter

18/10 – Gwdihw Cafe Bar, Cardiff

19/10 – Victoria Inn, Derby

20/10 – The Prince Albert, Brighton

21/10 – The Owl Sanctuary, Norwich

22/10 – Tye Die Tapes HQ, Sheffield

23/10 – The Old Hairdressers, Glasgow

24/10 – Drouthy’s, Dundee

25/10 – Westgarth Social Club, Middlesborough (matinee)

25/10 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

26/10 – The Fighting Cocks, Kingston