Who is Ryan Lewis and What Does He Do? Does Anyone Know?

A lot of questions pop into my head on a daily basis – “How did one human decide it would be a good idea to milk a cow?”, “How will I afford a house?”, and “Why do airplanes with dotcom addresses spray-painted on the side feel infinitely less safe?” have all been part of today’s internal Q&A.

The questions, usually, are one-offs. They appear at strange moments – when I’m in a boring conversation or waiting for a toilet cubicle – and evaporate before I’ve returned home to Google the answer. I don’t mind – they’re usually pointless but one question has lingered on my brain for ages – who is Ryan Lewis? What does he look like? And what does he do?

I get that he works with Macklemore. Macklemore did not release an album. Ryan Lewis and Macklemore released an album. Macklemore did not release “Thrift Shop”. Ryan Lewis and Macklemore released “Thrift Shop”. But it’s always Macklemore that gets the press – which is probably a good thing when he dresses up in Jewish costumes, is a dick, and wears stupid jackets to football games.

I guess I’m not the only one to think this because Jimmy Fallon got Ryan on the show last night to ask random strangers who Ryan Lewis was. I for one, am still none the wiser.

