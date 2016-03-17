VICE
Domo Genesis, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and Tyler, the Creator Salute Good Green with “Go (Gas)”

Odd Future’s Domo Genesis releases his debut album Genesis next Friday, and tonight we get another preview, following last week’s drop of the ultra-suave Anderson .Paak collab “Dapper.” “Go (Gas)” is a nationwide pot smokers’ summit, with Domo repping the West, literal rolling paper manufacturer Wiz Khalifa repping Pittsburgh, and Juicy J reporting from Memphis. Everyone brings his A-game, and the trio is abetted by Tyler, the Creator, who bounces lines off Wiz in the chorus and provides the menacing beat, which sounds like for all the world like a Nyabinghi funeral procession. Stream “Go (Gas)” below and pre-order Genesis, out March 25 on Odd Future Records, right here.

