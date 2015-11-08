Yikes! Here’s Donald Trump Dancing to “Hotline Bling”

“Hotline Bling” was lit while we were all getting over someone over the summer and thirsting for music to pettily lament their ability to move on and continue life without us to. But the song has taken on a weird and terrible life on social media. There’s twenty covers. There’s a million gifs. There’s covers of the gifs and gifs of the covers. When lovable socialist presidential candidate Bernie Sanders danced to it, bless his heart, but you knew it was on the ropes. Tonight Saturday Night Live brought the knockout punch as guest and king of the trolls Donald Trump danced to the song in a segment lampooning Drake. RIP “Hotline Bling.” We hardly knew ya.