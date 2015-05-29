Donnie Trumpet, Chance The Rapper & The Social Experiment Have Released “Surf” For Free

Surf has long been rumoured as the follow-up to Chance the Rapper’s Acid Rap, the sophomore mixtape which inexplicably managed to feature a roll-call of household artists from Twista and Childish Gambino to Action Bronson and No Name Gypsy and launched the Chicagoan rapper to fame overnight. Except it’s not exactly a Chance the Rapper record, persay, because Surf is the debut record from The Social Experiment – a group comprised of Chance, super-producer Lido, Donnie Trumpet, and Peter Cottontale. In the group’s cover feature with the Fader last January, Chance stated: “Surf is Nico’s [Donnie Trumpet’s real name] project… He was working on it when we decided to be The Social Experiment, so we decided that his project should be first”. So there you go.

Anyway, after months of expectation, teased Instagram posts, and will-they-wont-they threads, the group dropped Surf last night. It’s available for free on iTunes – although confusing it’s not on the UK store (well done everyone!!!) – so expect to find it drifting somewhere in the depths of your favourite peer-to-peer network. In the meantime some joker has uploaded Surf – which features the likes of Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, Raury, Francis & The Lights and Janelle Monae – to Soundcloud. It probably won’t stay up for ever so stop whatever you’re doing and listen right now: