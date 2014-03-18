Don’t Worry, Courtney Love Found the Missing Flight 370





Flight 370 has been missing for nearly two weeks now, but don’t worry, Courtney Love is on the case. The former Hole frontwoman and apparent amateur satellite image analyst posted the above photo on Facebook last night with the following caption:

“I’m no expert but up close this does look like a plane and an oil slick.”

Hm, it does look like a plane and an oil slick and not just a bunch of blurry blobs and shit in the ocean. But then again, Courtney does preface it by saying that she’s not an expert, which comes to the surprise of so many subscribers of her marine biology newsletter. And that question mark after “Plane” does leave it open to interpretation. The plot thickens.