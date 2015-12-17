Don’t Worry, Martin Shkreli Has a Plan to Bail Bobby Shmurda Out of Jail

Let’s check in on pharma exec Martin Shkreli! That guy probably hasn’t done anything that would make people dislike him in a while, right? Ha, just kidding! The Shkrel Man, noted for gouging the price of an AIDS drug, funding Collect Records, and loving music, as usual, has some more tricks up his sleeve. Last time we heard from him—about a week ago—he had just bought the Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-one album for $2 million. Now, he’s done an interview about the purchase and his general love of hip-hop with HipHopDX.

In the interview, he claims that he is in the process of trying to post bail for Bobby Shmurda and get the Brooklyn rapper out of jail: “I’m a big fan but also I’m an opportunist,” Shkreli told HipHopDX. “You know that. I see an opportunity here. He’s a talented guy. Every concert I go to, people yell ‘Free Shmurda.’ He reminds me of me, quite frankly. The guy’s totally irreverent. He doesn’t give a damn what people think. Totally irreverent. Totally I don’t give a fuck. I love him. I just love that style. He’s from not far from where I’m from in Brooklyn. I’d love to help him out. I wish someone would have helped me out when I needed help.”

But don’t worry! Bobby Shmurda isn’t the only rapper Shkreli has opinions about. He also weighs in on fellow Albanian Action Bronson, complains about RZA’s comments to the press about his character following the album sale, and repeatedly mentions his love of DMX. Most importantly, Shkreli wants you to know that he is hip-hop to the core. This dude is real:

If Ace Hood can stand next to me in a music video and be like, “I fucks with this dude. This is my bankroll guy and I’ve got fucking suitcases of money.” That’s my real life. I fucking travel around [Las Vegas] with fucking $2 million or $3 million in cash like Floyd Mayweather. It’s real. Whether you think I’m a herb or whatever, fine. But I’m the dude. I’m the guy. I’m not made up. Take it for what it’s worth. If you think that’s not going to do anything… 80 guys have tried to turn DMX’s career around. It’s never gonna happen, but I love that dude.

Exactly how real is Shkreli? Well, he also has some rap ambitions of his own:

I’ve written some rhymes. They’re alright. Teams or not, it still has to come from the [artist]. I think I’m a creative guy. I’ve got a pretty deep knowledge of Hip Hop. I’ve got a good vocabulary, a decent sense of humor and enough material to last a fucking lifetime. I’ve got enough material to write five autobiographies. At 32 years old, I’ve seen and done more shit than just about anyone. That should help. Sometimes it’s just that magic that makes one of these guys different from another. I’m not counting on that, that’s for sure. I’m counting on how I have a lot of money. Can I be the next Suge Knight or Puff Daddy or whatever in this game? Probably. Birdman? Probably. What does Birdman do? He fucking rubs his hands and fucking every now and then maybe he’ll say something. But he’ll try hard to look cool and bullshit.

Will we be getting a Shkreli rap album soon? It’s hard to say, but in the mean time we can comfort ourselves with the knowledge that Shkreli said, “I’m the fucking biggest plug there is.” Oh, and as for the Wu-Tang album? Real Hip-Hop Marty has a plan for that, too: “I’m not going to play it for no reason. If Taylor Swift wants to come over and suck my dick, I’ll play it for her.”

Read the full interview, which is possibly the weirdest interview about music you’ll ever read, over at HipHopDX.

