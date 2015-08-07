Like You Need Reminding: Dr Dre’s ‘Compton’ Is Now Streaming Online in Full

Just incase your iPhone reminder failed, you haven’t checked Twitter, the post-it note on your fridge fell off, you’ve given up Facebook because you get fifteen notifications per day about birthdays, and nobody collared you in the street and shouted “DUDE, COMPTON!”; Dr Dre’s long awaited new album Compton has finally dropped. We’ve only waited sixteen years.

You can now listen to the full record online via Apple Music, featuring guest spots from Eminem, Kendrick, Snoop, Ice Cube, Xzibit and a whole host of fresh faced rap proteges, who we previewed and analysed in our features rundown earlier in the week. Plus, Dre is donating all the royalties received from the album towards the funding of a new performing arts facility in Compton itself, so every time you click play instead of picking up that office phone, you’re making the world a better place.

You also need to check out the exclusive 10 minute HBO First Look of Straight Outta Compton which ran on Noisey just hours ago, because it is quite literally Dre day. Watch below.