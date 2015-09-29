Someone Has Made a Version of Doodlejump Based on Drake and Future’s “Jumpman”

What A Time To Be Alive is a mixed bag. On the one hand, it was a classic before it even dropped. The sort of mixtape that set your iPhone temperature off the record before you even pressed play; a collaborative album so hot you needed to ten minutes in a walk in freezer before even considering a thorough playthrough. On the other hand though, it was a bit of a cop-out. A collection of Future’s b-sides with Drake tacked on to the end released as a paid-for-project. Wherever you stand though, there’s no denying that What A Time To Be Alive was a commercial smash. It debuted at number one on the Billboard Chart, moving 375,000 units in a week.

Perhaps the most pertinent aspect of What A Time To Be Alive is the mass #content it has provided. We’ve seen think-pieces; we’ve seen memes; we’ve seen reviews; we’ve seen tweets. We’ve seen #content on #content on #content. And now, like the Juicy J stripper game or Kanye Zone, Drake and Future’s mixtape has spawned an online game. It’s not the first time a Future record has birthed an online game either: you can turn women into trophies in last year’s flash game for “I Won” and pick up dope in another game that centres around “Move That Dope”. This time around though, the game is called “Jumpman”. And it includes hella jumping. Essentially: it’s Doodle Jump but reimagined with an annoying snippet of a Drake and Future song and none of the capabilities of the official Doodle Jump iPhone version. You can play here.